The Osun State Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

The statement noted that the nomination of Dr. Makinde received the approval of the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke after subjecting it to due process.

Dr. Makinde’s name was forwarded to the state through Boluwaduro Local Government, and passed through due process in strict adherence to chieftaincy laws and tradition followng his prior endorsement by the Igbajo kingmakers.

Governor Adeleke has congratulated the new Owa of Igbajo, urging him to focus on fostering inclusive traditional governance and reconciling any divisions stemming from the selection process.

The Governor also emphasized on the importance of restoring dignity and integrity to the traditional institution.

This appointment follows a recommendation in January, prompted by a White Paper, which directed a fresh selection process.

Previously, in November 2022, Adegboyega Famodun, the former Osun chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was appointed by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

However, upon assuming office, Governor Adeleke suspended the process through an Executive Order and directed the commencement of a new process.

Dr. Makinde’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the traditional leadership of Igbajo, with expectations high for his tenure in restoring unity and progress to the community.