Craigwal Petroshore Limited (CPL), in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Exploration & Production, WAGL Energy Limited, and McKain Energy, has organised a one-week safety workshop aimed at strengthening safety standards and project execution in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to a statement by CPL, the Hazard & Operability (HAZOP) Constructability Review Workshop, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, brought together project stakeholders, engineers, technical experts, and regulators.

The sessions focused on design integrity, operational safety, constructability, and solutions to technical challenges in ongoing projects.

Discussions at the workshop revolved around identifying and mitigating hazards, validating safety integrity levels, and carrying out layers of protection analysis. Participants also examined methods to ensure efficiency and sustainability in project execution, both onshore and offshore.

Craigwal Petroshore’s Head of Strategic Partnerships & Innovation, George Onuma, stressed the company’s commitment to global best practices in safety and project delivery.

“Our participation in the Joint Design Review and Safety Workshops reflects Craigwal Petroshore’s unwavering dedication to operational excellence, global best practices, and sustainable project delivery,” Onuma said. “We remain committed to building stakeholder confidence and delivering projects safely, on time, and to the highest quality standards.”

The workshop, according to the organisers, underscores the vital role of proactive safety measures across oil and gas operations, spanning acquisition, licensing, installations, and large-scale project implementation.

Craigwal Petroshore Limited is a foremost indigenous engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) company that also provides operations and maintenance services in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. With nearly a decade of operations, CPL has built a reputation for safe, innovative, and value-driven solutions in the energy sector.

The company partners with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and local stakeholders to ensure compliance with international standards while delivering projects that add long-term value to both clients and host communities.