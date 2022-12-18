The need for peaceful and credible elections, economic growth and political stability once again dominated discourse as the 2022 2nd Ordinary Session of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that just ended in Abuja on Thursday.

In 2023, some West African countries will go to the polls to elect new presidents amid tension and uncertainties that usually characterised elections in a region that has seen three successive coups that toppled democratic governments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria, the most populous country in the region will hold presidential election on February 25, 2023, including elections into the federal and state parliaments and for some state governors. Liberia, Sierra Leone and other countries in the region will also hold elections in 2023.

It was based on the clamour for peaceful, transparent and credible elections in these countries to perhaps avoid further coups that the ECOWAS Parliament called on Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and other countries in the region to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

The first deputy Speaker of the Community Parliament, Idris Ahmed Wase, made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2022 2nd ordinary session of the Parliament even as he called on the political actors to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and love in bid to ensure rancor- free polls.

He urged those going into election never to allow the need to make choices tear their country apart, rather, the choices they make should strengthen their love and brotherliness.

“We must remember that peace and stability is paramount for the wellbeing of the Community. We must never allow the need to make choices tear us apart, rather, the choices we make should strengthen our love and brotherliness. We at the ECOWAS Parliament will watch, pray and wish that these elections will be peaceful and successful”, he said.

The admonition from Idris Wase, the Nigerian legislator, may be apt but the posturing of some the political main actors in Nigeria and their surrogates may not give much confidence about the presidential polls in Nigeria. Already, some individuals who may be averse to media scrutiny appear desperate to gag the press and impose their narrative. There is an effort to stop the use of the much-celebrated Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the election which may threaten the democratic credibility of the country.

There have also been reported cases of increasing violent attacks on the offices of the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide where electoral materials have either been carted away or burnt leading to deaths in some cases with attendant consequences ahead of the polls.

The political space in Nigeria is tense ahead of the polls as politicians and their acolytes now employ intemperate and toxic language in their quest to capture or retain power. In Nigeria 2023 is a battle for the soul of the country and that is why the ECOWAS must pay attention to the country and also take steps to hold the political actors to account before they plunge the country into an unprecedented crisis.

Liberia and Sierra Leone also go to the polls in 2023 not forgetting their recent history and the need to consolidate the democratic gains they have recorded in recent years.

Above all the economic prosperity of the citizens of the region is the only guarantee of political stability. The region is ravaged by poverty and high unemployment especially among its youth, a potential threat to the peace and security of the region. In recent times some of the countries have come under sever attacks by terrorist groups amid difficulties by governments to contain the insurgents.

There is indeed the need for great effort by the regional government to tackle these issues and create an enabling environment for peace and stability, which is the only guarantee for sustainable democracy.

Idris Wase acknowledged these challenges at the session when he said “Going through our reports and submissions, you will readily agree with me that we still have a lot to do to bring succor to the people that we serve. To say the least, our journey is yet to begin. I, therefore, implore you to get ready for another year of rigorous tasks and commitment to our community”.

“Let me draw your attention to the fact that each year comes with its own blessings, challenges, and uncertainties. We must, therefore, stand on the side of hope that the year 2023 will usher in the best for us. In our moments of stock-taking and deep sober reflection, let us all, while pondering on our achievements and inadequacies, draw up new and dynamic ideas towards the tasks that we will be faced with in 2023.”

Hon. Wase who is also the Deputy Speaker of Nigerian House of Representatives, said, there is no better time than now to brace up in readiness to work for a better future for the people, regardless of the political upheavals, economic instability, humanitarian and environmental disasters, that have bedeviled the sub region.

The region has the capacity to face its challenges and make the best of them to drive her into growth and development, but it is incumbent on the Parliament to initiate a new dimension for economic productivity to improve the well-being of the citizens of the region.