Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel has released a compelling video for his latest viral single, Cough (ODO).

For Cough (ODO) visuals, Kizz Daniel adopts a different direction from the typical visuals. Brimming with colour, style and unique choreography, Kizz Daniel croons away with engaging lyrics of the hit tune, perfectly captured in each visual frame.

Shot in Lagos and directed by seasoned Nigerian director, Director K (PriorGold), these riveting visuals which show unbridled affection and romance, are a clear reflection of Kizz Daniel’s lyrical prowess.

Kizz Daniel has been fierce this year. In May, he churned out one of the biggest hits this year — the internationally recognized sound, Buga and the now viral song, Cough(ODO).

With the incredible success of his sold-out 2022 Afroclassic Tour which took him to the UK, US, Canada and a few African countries — including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, Tanzania and parts of South America, Kizz Daniel truly has the whole world listening.