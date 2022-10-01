In today’s world, the sojourn to self-development and career advancement is undoubtedly tough for many. As a result, it is not uncommon to see some of us struggle in establishing career paths.

From the impaired systems of education in the nation and the unavailability of resources, readily available to us for career growth, an average young and adult finds it hard to identify their purpose and thereby becomes frustrated with what they do, which impacts the nation negatively.

Gone are the days when years of studying guaranteed employment in the lucrative areas of the corporate world. The system of education does little in upskilling to establish successful careers, and that has affected the youths, adults and the nation in several ways.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the rate of unemployment in Nigeria has risen to 33%.

By that token, Crelor Space decided to embark on a mission to equip young people and Adults- between the ages of 18-50, with easy and convenient access to learning in-demand tech skills so the young and adult can be part of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that states “employment opportunities in computer and information technology are expected to grow 13% through 2030 (This growth will include approximately “667,600” new job openings in information technology and related tech fields, which is a much faster pace than in other occupations” and business strategy skill to birth strong entrepreneurs with the right structure and governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform aims to bridge the gap of unemployment by connecting young people and adults between the ages of 18-45, to their most desired tech skills, business skill and profitable network by ensuring job opportunity and internship.

Crelor Space was founded by Ujunwa Nnaekezie erstwhile Business Strategist Expert, who decided to switch career paths to build a successful career in the digital space.

Guided by her in-depth belief in delivering value, and financial security- transitioning to a tech space, resonated deeply with her desire to be a bridge that connects young and adult to the life they desire to achieve through upskilling and building a valuable cycle.

Having enjoyed the astounding benefits of networking, she mentioned that the platform would serve as a medium of value exchange among learners. She went further to emphasize the significance of networking and the untapped benefits embedded in it, which is one of the reasons that led to the innovative incorporation of interactive networking sessions in partnership with Ujnetwork to aid learning and growing.

The platform also encourages the sales of valuable courses, e-book and growth materials from different coaches and renowned individuals.

Also taking into consideration, the growing unemployment rate in the country, substandard systems, depression, lack of technical skill and the overly expensive tuition that comes with learning tech skills, business skill and building network that can birth partnership and collaboration, Ujunwa was ‘hellbent’ on creating a world of ease by harmonizing crucial needs under one platform for those ready to advance and evolve in life, in business and in technical skill.

Beyond equipping creative minds with easy and convenient access to quality technical education, the platform provides industry-standard resources, mentorship programs and internship opportunities that add impetus to the career advancement of audience.

The Platform officially launches today, 28th September 2022. It offers a wide range of courses that prunes your ability to perform exceptionally in tech-related, executive roles and attracting the right opportunity by mastery in networking skill.

The trainings and information on our platform:

• Technological skills: Digital Marketing, UI/UX Design, Copywriting, Graphics Design, Full Stack Web Development, 2D animation & Video Editing, Business Technology, Data Science, Software Development, CCNA & CCNP.

• Business Skills: How to get returns on employees at work, how to effectively manage cost, how to identify and manage risk, how to manage innovation & control, how to stand out in a saturated market, how to increase sales, how to enhance productivity in the organization, how to avoid unwinding, understanding business jdot and so many others.

• Transformational & networking & Inspirational teaching: This encompasses life coaching from relationship to marriage to emotions to mastering your emotions, your response towards a situation, people with stories, building a tribe, motivational videos, e-books and how to live your best life.