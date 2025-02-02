England slumped to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off Test in Melbourne, handing Australia a 16-0 clean sweep in the Women’s Ashes.

Australia were bowled out for 440 in their first innings after England impressed to take the last five wickets for nine runs in the first session, but still faced a deficit of 270.

Leg-spinner Alana King then ripped through England’s batting once more with 5-53 as the visitors were skittled for 148, helping Australia wrap up yet another dominant win with a day to spare.

It is the first time any team has won the multi-format Ashes 16-0 and has placed enormous pressure upon captain Heather Knight and coach Jon Lewis.

After a tortuous day two spent entirely in the field, with seven catches dropped, England responded positively as Sophie Ecclestone finished with 5-143 after Beth Mooney converted her overnight 98 to become the first Australian woman to score a century in all three formats.

Opener Maia Bouchier’s dismal tour continued as she was bowled by Darcie Brown for one in the first over of England’s reply, but Knight and Tammy Beaumont’s gritty stand of 73 showed much-needed signs of fight.

The introduction of spin – England’s constant nemesis throughout the series – triggered a woeful collapse of eight wickets for 48 runs to end any hopes of them finishing the series with pride.

Knight was caught at short leg for 32 off Ash Gardner, King pinned Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw for 18 before bowling Sophia Dunkley with a sensational fizzing leg-break, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge fell softly by sweeping Gardner straight to short fine leg for two.

Ecclestone withstood 50 balls for her 18 until she was bounced out by Gardner, and after a tantalising passage of play of 11 overs with both spinners on four wickets and one wicket remaining, King had Lauren Filer caught for 14 to complete a memorable five-wicket haul.