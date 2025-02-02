Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe says he’s impressed with the Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim’s management of the players, despite the team’s consistency.

In an interview woth TribalFootball, Sharpe stated that Amorim is honest and a bit of a psychologist.

“I think with the manager being open and honest and a bit of a psychologist, I think he knows how to deal with people. I think he’s good at dealing with the situation and I doubt he would have said they’re all up for sale, but that if someone doesn’t want to work hard or want to be here, please come and tell me and we will do our best to try and sort you a deal to go out elsewhere.

“I think from press conferences and what I’ve seen, the players seem to like him and understand that they’re just not playing well. There’s still a system that needs to be perfected and some get it and some don’t, some fit into it and some don’t.”

“I think he’s just being factual. I think when he just looks at the points on the board, the position they are in the league, I think that’s just facts he’s talking about. I don’t think he’s saying we’re the worst bunch of players, nothing like that, that they’re the players with the least amount of ability.

“What he means is that they’re underperforming and the points tally and the position in the league in history, that’s one of the worst teams that United have ever turned out. I think he’s just being honest. But I think he would have explained it in the dressing room before he even said it to the press, I think he’s that kind of manager.”