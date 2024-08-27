On Monday afternoon, chaos reigned in the famous Wuse market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the management agency’s announcement to reinstate a sacked official as the market manager.

This announcement caused chaos, causing traders in the market to close their shops and visitors to run out of the facility for fear of a violent crisis erupting.

The development comes a day after a clash between the police and members of the criminal Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shi’ites, where two policemen and a trader were killed. At the same time, the Shiites also claimed to have lost some of their members.

According to the information gathered, the market was uneasy before the management agency planned to reinstate a sacked official as market manager.

Usman Kamba, a market trader, said the officials went around the market Monday afternoon, announcing the plan to appoint Musa as the official.

Musa, a former task force leader of the market, was accused of instigating violence that led to the burning of some shops a few months ago.

Another trader, Bello Ahmad, said the officials were rebuked by some youths who beat them.

“The police have been deployed to the market, asking everyone to calm down. However, all shops remained closed as of 2 pm now,” Ahmad added.