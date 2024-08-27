The rate at which food prices keeps increasing in this country is atrocious. A kilogram of chicken is now N4500!! It was only a few months ago the same 1 kilogram was sold at N3500. What is happening? Do we have any body at all regulating food prices? Apparently nothing is being done about this and defaulters are getting away. However, there is God.

Fuel price has not changed every week so why does food price change constantly? A bottle of roasted groundnut is now N1,500 and in some places N2000. A mudu of garri is now N1,200!! Chai, if something is not done and done quickly things may get worse. It is not only markets that are culprits, even supermarkets are doing same!!