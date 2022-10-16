Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district at the upper chamber of National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has vowed to defeat the Cross River State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the senatorial election in 2023, Prof. Ben Ayade.

Jarigbe spoke during the just-concluded one-million-man march organised by supporters of the federal lawmaker in Ogoja LGA of the State ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

While boasting that he has the capacity to defeat the state governor, Ayade, who is the APC candidate in Cross River North senatorial election in 2023, stressed that his track record alone was enough to make the people of the Senatorial district put their weight solidly behind him.

In a question and answer session with journalists shortly after the one-million-man march, the lawmaker stated that he was seeking re-election back to the Senate on the PDP platform to help his people who had been marginalised in the last three decades.

“Can’t you see the crowd, our people are solidly behind me? With the people behind me, victory is assured,” he said.

Jarigbe, who is a former Member of the House of Representatives representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency of the State, claimed that his love for his constituents was the driving force behind his re-election bid.

When asked if he isn’t afraid to go for a contest with an incumbent governor, Jarigbe responded, “I will defeat him hands down.”

He charged his supporters to stand firm with the PDP and all its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“I treat my people with empathy, I put myself in their shoes and their support for me is actually unparalleled, I owe them a lot.

“I’ve provided most of what the people need and have filled the gaps.

“Return all the PDP candidates and it will be better for all of us,” Jarigbe told the crowd.

Also, while describing Jarigbe as ‘governor-general’ of Cross River North senatorial zone, who has done exceedingly well, PDP candidate for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency election, Godwin Offiono, stated that the one-million-man march was a success and demonstrated Senator Jarigbe’s acceptance by the people.

“This is an expression of solidarity, love and acceptance the people of Cross River North have for Senator Jarigbe,” Offiono stated.

Other stakeholders in support of the re-election bid of Senator Jarigbe include Major Mike Otiwa, Ujie Udah, Idi Yakubu, Martin Achadu, Omang Omang, and Rita Agbor Anyim, among other stalwarts.