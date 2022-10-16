The new and 11th vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), will official resume duty on Monday, October 17, 2022.

This followed the exit of the 10th vice chancellor of the institution,

Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, whose tenure expired on Saturday.

The university management had on Friday organised a befitting farewell programme for Abdulkareem, including the launching of a book

titled: “Prof Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant (VC UNILORIN 2017-2022)” and authored by the university’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun.

Eminent Nigerians, including students, academia and traditional rulers, who gathered at the ceremony, extolled the virtues of Prof. Abdulkareem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers after speakers described the former vice chancellor as a brilliant, intellectual and hard-working Nigerian, who is honest and dedicated to duty.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, said that though “the little boy showed the traits of a ‘Lagos boy’ he was however respectful to his seniors.

For his part, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Bolaji Sule, said: “the Vice Chancellor is a man of focus and has a mind of himself.”

In his book review, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, described Prof. Abdulkareem as a brilliant and versatile man right from his secondary school days.

Olorunyomi, publisher of Premium Times, added that Abdulkareem is renowned for his consistency, which he said is central to his character.

“He hates cheating and oppression and strives to protect people in need,” he said.

Olorunyomi also noted that Abdulkareem is committed to his faith, and is modern, adding that he, however, questions some things in the West.

The author of the book, Mr Kunle Akogun, said the book chronicled the achievements of Abdulkareem, during his five-year tenure the University.

Akogun said that the book project, published under the auspices of UNILORIN Leadership Series began in 2017 with the first book on the tenure of the 9th vice chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali.

“Prof. Abdulkareem has been an erudite scholar who has contributed in no small ways to the general development of the university.

“This book, which was conceived as a parting gift to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor from the Directorate of Corporate Affairs, will be a worthy and invaluable reference material,

especially for those who are interested in having a bird’s eye view of the comprehensive story of the University of Ilorin, with particular reference to its specific strides between 2017 and 2022,” Akogun said.

For her part, the university’s Registrar, Dr Folaranmi Olowoleni, commended all the erudite scholars, who gave testimonies about the achievements of Prof. Abdulkareem.