The semi-finals of the Female category of Croc City 5-Aside Football for Peace Tournament was held at the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, last Thursday with Blessing Saleh scoring double hat-tricks as Gallant Queens FC beat Wisdom Queens FC 10-0.

Hosts, Kaduna Queens FC Team A, also defeated YSFON Queens FC 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 in regulation time to book a place in the final of the tournament in its second edition.

The two semi finals took place at the new Futsal Synthetic Pitch of the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna. The finals is slated for November 13.

Gallant Queens dominated a one-sided affair against the Wisdom Queens, with tournament top scorer, Blessing Saleh, scoring double hat-tricks to take her tally to 13 goals. Midfield maestro and ex-international, Charity Ifenkoh, controlled the midfield with delectable skill and tactical acumen, as rock solid Loveth Dikko shielded Tolani Adeniyi and later Shade Adebowale in goal for the Gallant Queens.

Blessing opened scoring in the second minute and never looked back as she rallied to glut of goals in the first half, with Blessing Dabrinze rounding off the scores to leave scoreline at 6-0 after the first half.

Blessing also opened scoring in the second half to complete her six goal rout as Rosemary Nwachukwu, Agnes Otata and the team’s engine room, Charity Ifenkoh scoring the team’s 10th and last goal of the match.

The second semifinal, a tough derby encounter, saw YSFON Queens open scoring in the 18th minute as former Falconets star, Ramat AbdulKareem slotted a freekick beyond the goalkeeper in the near post. Her goal was sandwiched by clear chances missed by Kaduna Queens when Ruth John’s shot was saved by the keeper, while Mercy Shimaior missed a free header.

Kaduna Queens however equalised following a good team work as Queen Akinfolaju laid a masterful pass for Kate Ezekiel who slotted home the goal. The ensuing penalty saw Kaduna Queen miss their fourth kick, while YSFON Queens missed their second and fourth kicks.