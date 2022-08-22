Kaduna State Government has commended the federal government for initiating Project T-MAZ, which is aimed at lifting 100 million people out of poverty and for selecting the state in the first phase.

The project is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which was approved by the National Steering committee on National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGGS).

Kaduna state residents will benefit from Project T-MAZ as 2,000 of them will be equipped with technical and vocational skills after the training, which will run from August to December.

The Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who described the project as timely and laudable, conveyed government’s appreciation when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Educational Intervention, Fela Banl Olemoh, paid her a courtesy call.

Dr Balarabe who was represented by the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Professor Kabir Mato, noted that Kaduna state has made appreciable investments in Human Capital Development in recent years.

According to the commissioner, Project T-MAX “will help in consolidating our achievements in the Skills and Talent Development.’’

“Our administration knows quite well the pivotal role Human Capital Development plays in the socio-economic development of any society and in propelling sustainable economic growth, increasing productivity, engendering wealth creation, and poverty reduction,’’ he added.

Prof Mato recalled that the El-Rufai administration has set up mechanisms to promote Human Capital Development, adding that the Executive Council devolved responsibilities to five Policy Councils, amongst which is the Human Capital Development Council (HCDC), which Dr Balarabe was the pioneer chair.

“One of the five thematic areas under the Human Capital Development Council is the Skills and Talent Development Strategic Area, that seeks to build a technically competent and vocationally skilled population, contributing efficiently and optimally to employment and productivity of the state,’’ he added.

According to the commissioner, the Human Capital Development Council conducted a skills gap assessment ‘’to equip our youths with 21st century industry skills and make them employable.’’

He also said that the government has developed a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Strategy that proposed the establishment of three TVET Centres in line with the federal government’s directive to institutionalize full TVET system with boarding facilities.

Speaking earlier, Bank-Olemoh said the programme targets 15,000 beneficiaries in seven states, including Kaduna state, disclosing that beneficiaries will be trained in 16 different vocational skills.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries will receive starter packs and job placement after the three months training.