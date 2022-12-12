Despite an order of interim injunction by a Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar, restraining Igbo Community from holding its Cultural Day, the ceremony went on smoothly in Calabar, the State capital at weekend.

The Igbo Association also gave awards of honour to some of its deserving sons and daughters in recognition thier selfless, meritorious service and numerous contributions towards the development and growth of the society.

The award recipients include Chief Dr. Inoscent Ifediaso Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors; Compt. Sir Anthony Okechukwu Udenze; Dr Gonna Nwabueze; Sir Obiora Samuel Onyeka; Chief Chijoke Ugochukwu; High Chief Desmond Oko; Ogbueyi Emmanul Okechukwu (Ikpe Mali Ezeiokwu of Aguleri), and High Chief Chukwuemeka Ambrose Egwuonwu (Ochubaradikeohia II Na Awa), among several others.

In his welcome address, the factional president of Igbo Community Calabar and also a defendant in the pending suit before the Court, Kingsley Kalu, Esq, auded all the Igbo sons and daughters from five Igbo-speaking Statee present at the event, even as he sued for unity and peace among the people in order to make Ndi Igbo great again.

He also commended Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for his assistance to the Ndi Igbo and promised that Igbo would cooperate with him in all his development strides.

Presenting the award of honour to the recipients, Chief L. E. Ihezie Onowe Ndigbo, in company of other stakeholders in the State, charged the award recipients to be good ambassadors of Igbo people in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

While describing the award as an honour well deserved by the recipients, he lauded the organizers of the event for the exhibiting commitments and passionate towards the growth of Igbos residing in Cross River.

Earlier, Ndi Orumba North and South Calabar branch lauded Ochubaradikeohia II Na Awa for his numerous contributions towards the development of Igbo association in Cross River State.

Those who gave commendations to the leadership of Igbo Community for successfully holding the ceremony included Chief Egwuonwu, Onwubiko Odirichukwu and President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State chapter, High Chief Festus Odoemena (Agunecheibe).

For his part, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State, High Chief Festus Odoemena (Agunecheibe), said he was proud to be associated with his kinsmen who successfully planned and held the ceremony.

Father of Igbo people in Cross River, HRH Eze Sir E.A Ezenwenyi, Eze Igbo, Cross River State, advised Igbo people in Calabar to live as one strong, united and indivisible entity for the development of all Igbo people residing in Calabar.

Representing the royal father, Chief L.E Ihezie Onwu Ndigbo na Cross River State stated that with unity, the people can surmount every challenge plaguing the Igbo people in Cross River.

The event was rounded off with speeches and cultural displays by Mpa masquerade from five Igbo-speaking States residing in Calabar, Ndi egwu ogene, performing of iriji ceremony done by Onowu Ndigbo Cross River State performed by cutting of yam Iwaji as Igbo culture demands.

The occasion was graced by Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Cross River South senatorial district, Rt. Hon. Daniel Asuquo, host of other dignitaries including one of Governor Ayade’s aide, Mr. Timi Tom, who is said to have represented the state governor at the event.