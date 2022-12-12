Nigerian singer and one half of music duo PSquare, Paul Okoye, seems to have found love again as he shows off a mystery woman.

Taking to his Instagram story, the father of three shared several clips with his new lover.

The couple had stepped out in style and had treated themselves to a sumptuous meal. Captioning one of the clips, Paul Okoye expressed gratitude to God, saying: “Church With my beautiful. Gratitude to God.”

The video showed the duo with big smiles as they went together to church.

The emergence of new lover is coming barely a year after his wife, Anita Okoye, filed for divorce in August, 2021.