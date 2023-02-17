A large crowd of people have besieged the Lagos branch office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday in an attempt to deposit their old N500 and N1000 banknotes in line with the directive of the apex bank.

This follows the nationwide broadcast by President Muhamadu Buhari who affirmed that the old N500 and N1,000 notes can only be deposited with the apex bank while the N200 note remains legal tender till April 10, 2023.

The CBN had directed Nigerians in possession of the old notes to, after the February 10 2023 deadline, deposit their old notes at the nearest CBN branch to them. To do this, customers are expected to fill a form which is available on the website of the CBN and generate a code.

They are expected to fill in their Bank Verification Number (BVN), bank account details, phone numbers and other personal details as well as the denomination and amount of cash they want to deposit.

The filled form along with the generated code and the cash to be deposited are then to be taken to the nearest CBN office. The exercise according to the apex bank is to run from Wednesday, February 15 to Friday, February 17, 2023.

As at Friday afternoon, over one thousand Nigerians gathered at Customs street in Marina, Lagos where the Lagos office of the CBN is located to deposit their old notes. A staff of the CBN confirmed that those who have filled the online forms and have generated the codes were being attended to.

“However, majority of those that are here today (Friday) did not fill the form and don’t have any generated code, so they cannot be attended to,” he said.

The staff, however, could not confirm if those who have already generated the codes can still deposit their old notes beyond the Friday 17, 2023 deadline.