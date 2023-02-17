The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has stated that the Commission was determined to collaborate with security agencies to clamp down on illegal broadcasters in the country.

The broadcast regulatory body particularly called on foreign broadcasters who have offices in Nigeria who beam their signals into the country to come forth for registration with the Commission within 30 days.

Director general, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, at the presentation of provisional approvals to newly approved licensees.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari last week approved 67 additional licenses.

Ilelah also reminded licensees that were yet to pay their outstanding debts to hurriedly pay or have their licences revoked for illegal broadcasting.

He said presidential approval was a testimonial that President Buhari yearns for media pluralism and freedom of expression.

Ilelah urged the new licensees to complement the gesture by promoting Nigeria’s democratic values, national unity, and cultural heritage.

“You are also required to reciprocate the gesture by putting the license into use within the timeframe provided and act responsibly and in accordance with the Act, Code, and other extant laws guiding broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Pay attention to safeguarding the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria through your broadcast.

“This is in addition to promoting and sustaining the Nigeria’s diverse culture by ensuring diversity in programming content for the Nigeria’s widest audience.

“Most importantly however is to promote Nigerian content and encourage the production and projection of Nigerian life, hence try to achieve 100 per cent local content,” he said.

He also called on IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection and prosecution.

Ilelah said broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online, because they are two different licenses.

“I will also call on foreign broadcasters who have offices in Nigeria and they beam their signals into the country to come forth for registration with the Commission within 30 days.

“I must state that NBC is determined to collaborate with security agencies to clamp down on illegal broadcasters in the country. At this juncture, I will like to remind our licensees that are yet to pay their outstanding debts to hurriedly pay or have their licences revoked for illegal broadcasting.

“Therefore, refusal to pay is an economic sabotage and the Commission will have no option than to collaborate with security and anti-corruption agencies to redeem the debts,” he said.

He added that broadcasters should note that part of the requirements for the commencement of test transmission henceforth is to send their staff for training at the newly established Nigeria Broadcast Institute.