More than 3 million people have already voted in the swing state of Georgia, smashing records ahead of the 5 November election Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue their tour of crucial battlegrounds, and were billed to hold competing events in Wisconsin and North Carolina on Wednesday at the time of filing this report.

On Tuesday night, Kamala Harris made her final pitch to undecided voters at a speech in Washington DC, vowing to put America on a “different path”

But her speech has been somewhat overshadowed in US media by President Joe Biden, who sparked a fresh row when he was accused of calling supporters of Donald Trump “garbage”

The White House say he was referring to comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who ignited controversy by calling Puerto Rico, a US territory, an “island of garbage” during a Trump rally With less than a week to go, polls suggest the race couldn’t be closer.