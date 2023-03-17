Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Crystal Palace after 20 months in charge.

The Arsenal legend leaves Selhurst Park with the Eagles 12th in the Premier League table – three points above the relegation zone.

Though, Palace have not confirmed who will replace Vieira or take charge of Sunday’s Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates, former Leeds United coach, Jesse Marsch, and ex-Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, are the early frontrunners for the job. Permanent successor is unlikely to be in place before the Arsenal game.

Vieira’s backroom staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left Selhurst Park. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Palace chairman, Steve Parish, admitted, “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status. That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.”