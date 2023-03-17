Justice Rahmon Oshodi of Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja on Thursday refused to grant a no case submission application filed by a 57-year-old medical director, Dr Femi Olaleye, who is accused of defiling his wife’s niece.

Justice Oshodi, who ordered the embattled doctor to defend himself over the allegations brought against him by the state government, dismissed his application for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Olaleye, who is the founder of Optimal Care Centre, was arraigned before the court on an alleged two-count charge of defilement and sexual penetration against a minor.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences between February 2020 and November 2021 on Layi Ogunbambi Close, Maryland, Lagos.

Olaleye was also accused of sexually assaulting the survivor by penetrating her mouth with his penis.

The alleged offences, according to the state, contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While ruling on the no case submission, Justice Oshodi held that he was inclined to agree with the prosecution witness and their testimony before the court.

The judge stated that he had studied all exhibits in detail and that he is constraint to consider the evidence before the court on prima facie case and the credibility of the evidence.