A civil society organisation (CSO), the Coalition of Civil Society Network, has called for the removal of the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, Mrs Evelyn Ngige, for alleged breach of Procurement Act during the purchase of some vehicles for the ministry.

The group in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Zakari Hashim, alleged that the ministry’s permanent secretary breached the procurement act 2007 during the purchase of 14 pickup vehicles (Mikano ZN Rich 6 X4 Petrol Engine).

The group also called for immediate investigation, and prosecution of the permanent secretary, who is the wife of the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige.

The statement reads in part, “After a series of engagements, investigation revealed to us that she contravened the procurement act, section 21 and 58(4) (d) (5) respectively.

“We are perplexed that the Bureau for Public Procurement was not duly informed as the document available to us clearly states that the Procurement Bureau is not aware.

“While we commend the Nigerian police force for their efforts to ensure strict compliance with public procurement guidelines and adherence to due process, it remains pertinent to call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other Anti-Graft agencies to swiftly investigate Mrs Ngige for further prosecution.

“Handing the matter to Nigeria Anti-Graft agencies remains the best available option and will serve as a deterrent to other erring public officials.”

Meanwhile, a letter sighted by our correspondent showed that the Inspector General of Police has stepped up investigation into the alleged breach of the Public Procurement Act by the permanent secretary.

In the letter dated March 14, 2023, and addressed to the Minister of Trade and Investment, the IGP was requesting the Letter of Award of the contract and additional information on the supply of “fourteen (14) Pickup Vehicles (Mikano ZN Rich 6 X4 Petrol Engine).”

The letter which was signed by the Head, IGP Monitoring Unit, ACP Ibrahim Musa, reads, “The Honourable Minister would recall that a case of Criminal Conversion of Property, Criminal Misappropriation and Breach of Trust was reported to the Inspector-General of Police by your Ministry through written petitions referenced T/FAL/23012/S.30123/53 and T/FAL/23012/S.30123/54 all dated 9th September, 2022, against Uchola Emmanuel Ina and Abubakar Dangaladima respectively.

“That while investigation progressed, Phantom Digital Technologies Services Limited also wrote a counter-petition dated 25th November, 2022, to the Inspector General of Police alleging the contravention of the Public Procurement Act, against the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Inspector General of Police directed same for investigation;

“During the course of the investigation, a request was extended to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and in their response, via a letter referenced BPP/S.1/CCM/23/Vol.I/232 and dated March 08, 2023, stated that the Letter of Award was not received by the Bureau, and;

“We demanded your Office to furnish additional information on the Contract Award for the supply of fourteen (14) Pickup Vehicles (Mikano ZN Rich 6 X4 Petrol Engine).

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to graciously furnish this Office with the documents as listed in their letter under reference (copy attached) to enable timely conclusion of the investigation.”