Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN ) Borno State chapter, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state over the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Delivering CAN’s message to the faithful yesterday in Maiduguri, the chairman of CAN in the state, Most Rev Dr . John Bogna Bakeni urged Muslim faithful to use the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan to pray and fast for peace and progress of the state.

Bishop Bakeni, who noted that Ramadan is a very special structured religious practice that comes with a lot of spiritual benefits, encouraged Muslim faithful to be more determined during this period especially, on the major elements such as prayers, fasting and almsgiving to the under-privileged.

The CAN chairman said “I am Most Rev Dr. John Bogna Bakeni, the Chairman of CAN Borno State Chapter. On behalf of the entire Christian Community in the State, I wish to convey this good message to all the Muslim Ummah all over the world, but particularly, those in Borno State as they begin their fast in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

“ May Allah accept your Ibadat, prayers, supplications, fast and almsgiving. Let us continue to pray for the restoration of peace in our dear State and beyond.”