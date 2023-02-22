A civil society organisation (CSO), Young Nigerian Group (YNG) has cautioned against vote buying or manipulation of election results ahead of the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group warned merchants of vote buying to be aware that it is a crime and if caught they would be penalised.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the presidential aspirant of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Dr Emeka Mandela, who spoke on behalf of the group, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the technologies deployed for the election, including the BVAS and IREV. He, however, urged the commission to ensure it remains independent to have a free, fair and credible election.

According to him, “Do not avail yourself to be used to manipulate the election. To Mr President, we want to appreciate you for the new electoral reforms. And every single thing you have done to ensure that this election is credible. The policies are initiated, and we applaud you but on this last day of the election, there should be no counter order to the security agencies or INEC. We want our votes to count accurately without fear or favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For our corps members, BVAS has made us know that elections can only be manipulated at the polling unit level and do not allow any party to convince you or deceive you. This is not a money-making venture for you but this is time to save this country.”

He also noted that the group has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his credibility, capacity, and long-lasting record.

He said the Nigerian government has been known to be a wasteful government, adding that Obi has a long-standing record of handling public funds transparently which is what that the country needs at this time. He noted that Obi understands the basic needs of Nigerians and the problems Nigerians face.