A civil society organisation (CSO), Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has faulted the claims of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election over being a kingmaker in Nigerian politics.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the convener of the group, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the group insisted that recent comments attributed to Tinubu posed a great threat to Nigeria’s democracy as well as the cohesion of the APC as a party.

Three months ago during his nationwide consultations, Tinubu was quoted to have said he was willing to get dirty to become the president of Nigeria. He declared that he was out to achieve his life-time ambition to rule Nigeria.

Last week, Tinubu said he made Muhammadu Buhari president and insisted that the presidency must be zoned to the Yoruba ethnic group and be given to him.

The group warned that Tinubu who is used to doing his wish in Lagos for decades should understand that Nigeria is not Lagos and he cannot expect people to catch cold when he coughs as Lagosians do.

“Tinubu must know that his gentleman’s agreement with Buhari (if any) is not binding on Nigerians. His outbursts betray any iota of trust left with him. He must stop seeing Nigeria with the eyes with which he saw Lagos and plundered it. The years of impunity are over and the people’s voice must be heard above all the deafening noise of bullies,” the statement added.

The CSO equally challenged Tinubu to explain how he got the money he had been bragging he used in sponsoring almost everybody he claims to have established in politics. Tinubu has enjoyed his fair share of political privileges and patronage deserving of his service and should not act as if he is an emperor with absolute powers from beyond with which he can make and destroy.

“A tree does not make a forest. While Tinubu has been instrumental to leadership change in the last couple of years, he has equally enjoyed political goodwill in the appointments of his associates among which are Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Babatunde Fashola, Tunde Fowler and many more. It is impossible for Tinubu to have singlehandedly made Buhari President and Osibanjo Vice President so he should stop boasting”, the group countered.