The Queen said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held across the UK.

In a “thank you” letter after a concluding pageant in London, she said she remained committed to serving as monarch with the support of her family.

The Queen said despite not being at every event marking her 70-year reign: “My heart has been with you all.”

She was joined by three generations of her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the finale of the pageant.

Her appearance rounded off a huge star-studded procession along The Mall which saw carnival floats celebrating the seven decades of her reign.

Millions of people have also held Jubilee parties and street lunches in towns and cities across the UK.

In a statement issued as the long weekend’s events drew to a close, the Queen, who is 96, said she had been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship she had seen over the four-day celebration.

It said: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”