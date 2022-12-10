The Network for Good Governance in Nigeria has applauded the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for its extraordinary contributions to the development of the region.

According to a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Adam Abu, the group said the NEDC has effectively tackled the menace of poverty, illiteracy, and ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states.

Abu noted that the NEDC has gone beyond resettlement, rehabilitation, integration, and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims to develop the North-East into a safe, economically vibrant, ICT-driven 21st-century region.

Outlining the recent projects of the agency, Abu said the construction of the 54km Ngalda-Mutai Road abandoned due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgency was a welcome development.

He said the road is economically-strategic as it links many agriculturally viable communities of Fika and Gujba local government areas of Yobe State.

In education, Abu said the establishment of a mega school in each senatorial district across the northeast will impact positively the children whose learning was hampered by insurgency.

He also noted that the provision of ICT centers, educational materials and other will further enhance understanding.

Abu added that the NEDC has shown its commitment to healthcare with numerous interventions.

“The Borno State Specialist Hospital, the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, the 7 Division Military Hospital Maimalari Cantonment and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), and others are addressing the challenges in the health sector.

“The NEDC has forged partnerships with some international bodies, one of which was with the United Nations Office of Projects Services (UNOPS) to upscale activities at the two oxygen plants in Borno State.

“The agency recently took over from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) the responsibilities of routine food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in designated camps, host and liberated communities in Borno and Adamawa States.

“The interventions are endless – in housing, road networks, food and non-food items, security, emergencies, markets, and many others,” he said.

The group also applauded NEDC’s managing director, Mohammed Alkali, for adhering to the mandate of the agency.

Describing Alkali as a patriot, with an unblemished record of integrity and accountability, Abu said he has ensured strict and prudent utilization of the agency’s resources to meet the needs of the common people.

He also praised the MD for the synergy between the board and the management which has made the operation of the NEDC seamless, unlike other agencies where rancor is the order of the day.

Abu, therefore, called on the Federal Government and foreign donors to continue to show support for the NEDC’s intervention programmes.