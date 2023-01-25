Network for Domestic Election Monitors Sokoto State chapter has raised the alarm over the threat posed by prominent politicians in Sokoto State to free and fair election in the state devoid of violence.

In a statement titled, “Sokoto 2023: A Call To Order! A Stitch In Time Saves Nine” by Sokoto State representative, Prof Sani Abubaka Yar’sakke and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and copied to Senate President and Chief Justice of Nigeria among others alleged that some indigenes of the state are using their proximity to power to terrorise the state.

It noted that when these people were appointed to head some agencies that deals with security the people of Sokoto had expected they would use these positions to improve security in the state. “We recall that at the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 2019, the entire people of Sokoto State had high hopes that the 2023 elections would be most free and peaceful. This optimism was propelled by the number of strategic offices at national level occupied by indigenes of the state. These positions are relevant to defence, national security, law and order.”

It listed the positions occupied by indigenes of Sokoto relevant to security to include; the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, who is a former governor of the state, Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; thechairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir; the vice chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba; the vice chairman Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, still Sen Aliyu M. Wamakko; the senat leader now, Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, who has vacated his position as Chairman Senate Committee on Intelligence and National Security to Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba; minister of police affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyai; the executive secretary of Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who is now the APC gubernatorial candidate.