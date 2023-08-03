Stocks Market Recovers, Gains N41bn

Ending five uninterrupted sessions of losses, Nigerian equities yesterday recovered as the overall capitalization rose by N41 billion on investor interests in NASCON Allied Industries and 30 others.

The All-Share Index (ASI) gained 75.16 points, representing a gain of 0.12 per cent to close at 64,267.36 points. Also, market capitalisation rose by N41 billion to close at N34.973 trillion.

The upturn was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; BUA Foods, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, Lafarge Africa and Nigerian Breweries.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 31 stocks gained relative to 26 losers. Abbey Mortgage Bank, Chams Holding Company and NASCON Allied Insurance emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent each to close at N1.21, 99 kobo and N35.75 respectively, per share. Skyway Aviation Handling Company followed with a gain of 9.96 per cent to close at N28.15, while Dangote Sugar Refinery advanced by 9.93 per cent to close at N32.65, per share.

On the other side, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria and The Initiates Plc (TIP) led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent each to close at N1.30 and 72 kobo respectively, while University Press followed with a decline of 9.78 per cent to close at N2.49, per share.