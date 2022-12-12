A group, Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action to appoint a substantive Accountant General of the Federation.

The CSO, however, called for efforts to fast-track the recruitment process.

The president, CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, who made the appeal during a peaceful protest yesterday in Abuja said previous actions on the issue of appointing a substantive Accountant General of the Federation have not yielded any result.

“Our coalition has selflessly and graciously tasked ourselves to hold two press conferences, series of media engagements, and a formal letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Service, the Ministry of Finance and other relevant stakeholders to drive home our demand but to no avail, hence this peaceful protest.

“Recall that we have severally commended your concerted effort in ensuring that we recruit an individual with competence, capacity, and character vis a viz the principle of accountability, integrity, and transparency, one who is well grounded in revenue generation, possesses expertise in financial management and human resource management.”

Dominic also commended the security agencies for a thorough screening of all qualified candidates. He lamented that they don’t understand why the process seems to be stalled by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“Why has it become so difficult to recruit a substantive Accountant General of the Federation?

“Consequently, this peaceful protest is organized by the civil society under my watch to draw the attention of the Nigerian public and call on those in authority to our patriotic concerns and undying interest in fast-tracking the recruitment process.”

To allay fears of interference by interested parties, he demanded that the result of the initial exercise should be made public.