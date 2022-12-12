Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has charged Christians to show love and kindness to the less privileged people beyond the Christmas season.

The CNS who was represented by the Chief of Administration Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, gave the charge at the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Christmas Carol Night with the theme “the King Is Born” adding that the world is filled with greed, hatred, vengeance and hypocrisy.

He said, “As we celebrate the season, it is very apt to remember the less privileged, the vulnerable ones, families and friends but still keeping God in the centre of all these. The season is a time to actually slow down, reflect and not get carried away with the traditions of bustling holiday packed full of lights and gifts, and lose the focus of what is being celebrated, which is the birth of the King of Kings. Christmas period is therefore a time to forgive, worship and thank God.

“The significance of Christmas should not end with this period but must always be brought to bear In our daily lives, especially in this present world, filled with greed, hatred, vengeance and hypocrisy. We sincerely need to always show love and kindness not only during this period but always and as a way of life. I therefore enjoin us all to keep the spirit of love and kindness rekindled so that we uphold the reason of this special season in all our endeavours.”

He added that a New Year is the glittering light to brighten dream-line pathway of the future.

“Consequently, as we approach the Year 2023, I encourage us all to be optimistic on a brighter year, sustain a positive attitude and remain passionate with our dreams. I pray that God Almighty grants us long life, good health and verve to see the new year and be blessings to everyone around us. I wish each and every one of us a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2023 in advance. Thank you and God bless,” he said.

Earlier, the national president of NOWA, Hajiya Aisha Nana Gambo who was represented by Mrs Loveleen Lassa, NOWA Abuja Zonal Director said the season “reminds us of God’s love for mankind, it is a time to remember that God fulfilled His promise and sent His son to the earth, it is a time to remember His generosity.”