Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in West Africa have condemned the government’s increasing use of technology to suppress dissent and restrict digital rights.

This is as a new report revealed that the federal government invested $40 million in intercept technology and $583 million on public surveillance systems.

The stakeholders spoke at the West Africa Civil Society Week 2024 organised by West Africa, on Tuesday in Abuja, organised in partnership with the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI).

The theme of the event was “Leveraging Technology for Civic Engagement and Social Change in West Africa.”

The CSOs who emphasised the pivotal role of technology in enhancing engagement in the civil space, also emphasised that technology can both empower civic engagement and also pose risks to civil society work.

Executive director of Spaces for Change (S4C), a civil society organisation, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, highlighting the report, said this expenditure prioritised security over essential public services like education and healthcare, raising questions about the government’s commitment to human rights.

“The Nigerian government has allocated approximately $40m for intercept technologies and an estimated $583m on public surveillance projects with Chinese tech firms,” Ibezim-Ohaeri stated.

The report emphasised the historical context of surveillance in Nigeria, linking colonial practices to modern state surveillance tactics.

Ibezim-Ohaeri noted, “Colonial authorities established a framework for surveillance that persists today, where security agencies continue to repress dissent and monitor civic actors.”

“Today, we gather not only to reflect on the vast potentials of digital technologies but to explore how these innovations can be harnessed to enhance public accountability, governance, and the protection of civil liberties.

“As we embrace the promise of technological innovations, we must also remain conscious of their dual-use nature.

“While technology offers powerful tools for progress, it also presents significant risks, particularly when use suppresses civic freedoms, invades privacy, or stifles civic participation.” she said.

The executive director expressed the commitment of S4C in addressing these risks through research evidence and an array of digital rights initiatives.

According to her, the organisation is mandated to ensure that civil society and human rights defenders are well-equipped to navigate and counter these challenges.

She urged civil society groups to collaborate and leverage technology to effectively defend and drive the country.

Also speaking, regional director of the Ford Foundation, West Africa, Catherine Aniagolu-Okoye, stressed the importance of equipping CSOs with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

According to Aniagolu-Okoye, technology should not only be a means of consumption but a tool for production and advocacy, helping organisations to drive social change.

She called for a collective responsibility among individuals and organisations to protect their communities from the risks associated with technology.

She also reiterated the need for collaboration between civil society and government to foster a safer, more transparent environment for all citizens.

“With this focus on technology, Civil Society Week aims to empower organisations to harness digital tools responsibly.

“This is to ensure that they can effectively contribute to the development and democratic processes in Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

The executive director of WACSI, Nana Afadzinu, reiterated that it was important for CSOs to advance with the global trend utilising technology.

She also expressed hope that the meeting would engender a stronger civic space through active participation and collaboration of stakeholders.

Similarly, Chief of Party, Palladium, USAID- SCALE, Nigeria, Lydia Odeh, reiterated the importance for collective effort to ensure that technology served as a tool for growth in the country and the continent.

One of the high points of the event was the inauguration of the report titled ” The Proliferation of Dual-use Surveillance Technologies in Nigeria: Deployment, Risk and Accountability”.

In the report, S4C raised alarm on the expanding use of surveillance technologies and the implications for privacy protections, human rights and the civic space in Nigeria and beyond.

It revealed concerns on importation of dual-use technologies used for both civilian and military purposes, and their deployment for purposes different from their original lyrics declared intention.