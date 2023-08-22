CSOs Fault Muslims’ Protest Against Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-nominees List

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have faulted the protest by the Lagos Muslim community, against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Commissioner Nominee’s list, over what they considered to be marginalisation of Muslims.

The activists expressed their opposition to the protest in a statement jointly signed by 21 of them, representing different civil organisations.

The activists in a statement titled: “Are Muslims Shortchanged In Sanwo-Olu Cabinet List? signed by: Razaq Olokoba, Campaign for Dignity in Governance; Ramat Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Women in Islam Network; Nelson Ekujumi, Centre for Social and Economic Rights; Ajayi Popoola, Centre for Socio Economic Rights and 17 others said their claims were not correct.

The statement reads in part: “We, concerned Lagosians, have watched in the past few days with keen interest the unfortunate attempts by some groups of individuals, Muslim clerics and organizations to discredit the list of Cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

“The aforementioned interests have criticized the proposed cabinet composition, alleging marginalization of Muslims. The clerics have resorted to various rough tactics to malign the image of the Governor by dangerously using the media with indiscretion to paint him in the colour of what Mr Governor is not.

“It is of note that in the true spirit of a true leader and a genuine “omoluabi”, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has displayed remarkable calmness and confidence in the face of all this provocation, knowing well that the peace, progress and prosperity of Lagos are his primary focus.

“We view all the actions so far, including a protest march on the House of Assembly, as uncharacteristic of the progressive people of Lagos, whose major preoccupation is peaceful cohabitation, growth and development.

“For the records, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a completely detribalised individual and a man with an open heart whose religion is humanity. He has run Lagos for over four years now without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Specifically, the claim by these groups of persons and interests about the number of Muslims in the proposed cabinet is not correct. It has no backing in facts; nor in logic. It is all sentiments and emotions that are unworthy of all we stand for as Lagosians. We will never be proud of such potentially destructive and divisive tendencies.’’