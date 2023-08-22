Sexual Harassment: UNICAL Probes Suspended Dean, Others

University of Calabar (UNICAL) has set up a panel of enquiry to investigate allegations of sexual harassment rocking the institution.

The institution also said that the panel would dig deep into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Law Faculty dean, Prof Cyril Ndifon and other lecturers with similar allegations.

The vice chancellor, Prof Florence Obi stated this while reacting to the allegations of sexual harassment in a press briefing organised at the institution in Calabar yesterday.

The vice chancellor who did not provide details of the panel of enquiry members stated that their terms of reference include to unravel the root cause of sexual harassment between lecturers and students.

She said members of the panel of enquiry are men and women of proven integrity, stressing that already the federation of female lawyers, in conjunction with the Public Complaint Commission and the police have waded into the matter to ensure that proper investigation is carried out on the allegations.

She said a high- powered investigative panel would unravel the root of the matter as well as proffer solutions to curb the resurgence of such social malady in future.

Obi maintained that the peaceful protest carried out by students of the law faculty at the institution last week also had something to do with extortion and lack of financial accountability in the department, saying that it is receiving prompt attention.

She expressed dismay over the matter stressing that it is unfortunate that the good name of the institution built over the years is being dragged into the mucky waters of social aberration.

She stressed that it was unfortunate for a few lecturers to see their students as clients instead of young men and women who should be nurtured both in character and in learning,

The VC promised to do everything within her reach to ensure to that those indicted by the panel are brought to book no matter how highly placed.

She wondered why some deans of faculties have created empires within their departments where they chose to operate as emperors instead of imbibing the culture of academic excellence through their contributions.