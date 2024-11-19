Concerned women on Tuesday protested the incessant cult killings which they attributed to the loss of over 50 persons in the last two months in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The protesting women, some of whom dressed in black outfits stormed the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) with various placards on Tuesday, urging the Edo State Government, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and security agencies to stop the killings.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Miss Ojo Gloria Eki, in a letter titled: “Appeal for Peace and Unity in Edo State, described the cult killings as “senseless violence.”

“I’m writing with a heavy heart regarding the tragic events in Edo State, specifically the senseless killings of youths. As a concerned citizen, I seek your wisdom and guidance in advocating for peace and harmony. The youths are our nation’s hope and future, and it’s disheartening to witness their lives cut short by violence.

“I appeal to you to use your position to advocate for an immediate end to the senseless violence. By encouraging peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and understanding, we can pave the way for healing and reconciliation.

“Your guidance and support in mediating in conflicts, promoting tolerance, and advocating for justice will restore peace and stability in Edo State. Let’s stand together as a united community, bound by peace, compassion, and respect.”

For her part, Miss Precious Ikponmwen, said the killings have turned women in their 20s and 30s to widows.

“We’re tired of the killings; many young girls are turning into widows in their 20s and 30s. We want the Nigeria Union of Journalists to support us. Almost all Edo State households have been affected. It’s difficult to train children as a single parent.

“Those fighting are our husbands and brothers. We want these killings to stop,” Ikponmwen appealed.