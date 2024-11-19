A fiance and his fiancee, Mr. Vershima Mker and Miss Lami Jennifer Iorvihi, respectively, have jointly demanded for the immediate dismissal of two Army officers for allegedly assaulting them and inflicting bodily injury on them.

The duo’s demand, among others, was contained in a letter written to the Chief of Army Staff by the law firm of Tom Uja and Co, on their behalf.

The law firm sought justice for their clients, who alleged they were subjected to inhumane treatment, including assault and detention by the military personnel.

The letter, dated November 11, and titled “Demand for Immediate Dismissal of (A) Major General G.S. Mohammed, (B) Corporal A. Abubakar, and Others,” also sought a N150 million compensation for the pain, suffering, and injuries inflicted upon the victims.

The letter of demand was made public on Tuesday by popular TV host, Oseni Rufai, via his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, which was accompanied by disturbing video footage of the alleged assault suffered by the victims. In the clip, Mr. Mker can be seen being attacked by the Army officers, while Miss. Iorvihi is heard screaming in distress.

It read in part, “We are solicitors to Master Vershima Mker and Miss. Lami Jennifer Iorvihi, on whose full and firm instructions we demand for the immediate dismissal of Major General G.S. Mohammed and Corporal A. Abubakar, and the sum of N150 million for their inhuman treatment of our clients by beating, subjecting them to abuse, wounding, and causing them to be detained by the Police without committing any known crime.”

The incident took place on 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa, Abuja, where the duo was driving on the road when Major General Mohammed’s convoy, with sirens blaring, joined the same route. According to the narration, the couple-to-be, who are university graduates and preparing for their upcoming marriage, were visiting with relations and intending guests at the time of the incident.

Their lawyers emphasized the severity of the assault, noting that their clients had done nothing to provoke the violent treatment by the officers. “Our clients are university graduates who are intending to get married soon and, as part of their preparations, were visiting with family and friends,” the letter added.

The law firm called for swift action, both to discipline the Army officers involved and to compensate the victims for the trauma they suffered.

LEADERSHIP reports that the incident has sparked public outrage on social media, with netizens calling for a thorough investigation into the actions of the military personnel involved.