The Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy are in advanced talks with Yankee Entertainment to unveil the Abuja International Carnival in November 2024.

Both parties met in Abuja to finalize collaboration details and discuss plans for the carnival.

The Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa said during the meeting, that the Abuja International Carnival is top on the Ministry’s to do events. She expressed optimism for the project, noting its alignment with the Ministry’s goals of promoting cultural diversity and supporting the creative economy.

“The Abuja International Carnival aims to boost cultural tourism and enhance Nigeria’s international profile.

The carnival will also foster national unity, boost international culture promotion, and create economic opportunities for local artists and entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the managing director and chief executive officer of Yankee Entertainment, Kehinde Adegbite, aka Mallam Yankee presented the vision and objectives of the carnival, highlighting its potential to showcase Nigerian culture and creativity to a global audience.

Mallam Yankee told the Minister

that his organisation had done previous carnivals including the

Ochacho Carnival, Ibeju Lekki Carnival, and Ojodu Carnival among others and assured that the Abuja International Carnival will be the biggest ever.

“Abuja Carnival will be an International Carnival because we intend to bring different people from all over the world including those who are culture and arts-driven. We want to make it bigger than the Calabar Carnival and we assure you that we will shake the world”.

In her closing remarks, the director Entertainment and Creative Economy, Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, thanked the Minister for her enthusiasm and willingness to develop the sector.