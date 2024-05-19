Nigerian socialite and businessman, Pascal Chibuike, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has revealed that he wanted to be a Catholic Priest while growing up.

Pascal Chibuike, who acknowledged he has been astray for a long time and has also failed in teaching his children the ways of the Lord, expressed his desire to go back to his traditional Catholic beliefs, citing the need to protect himself and his household from the snares of the fowler, considering the negativity the world is surrounded with.

Cubana chief priest who further shared on Instagram that he once aspired to be a priest due to his close relationship with his late mother, who introduced him to the Catholic faith, however stated that, ‘despite not pursuing this path in the past and planning to reconnect with his Catholic roots to strengthen his family’s faith, he feels that his spiritual journey has still been meaningful.

His words, “This was me growing up; I wanted to be a Catholic Priest; I was always at the blessed sacrament with my late mother. I got admission to the Seminary school; I went, and I saw but couldn’t conquer because many are called, but few are chosen. The morning masses, the benedictions, the charismatic renewal, the block rosary, the processions and sacraments were never in vain; those are the reasons God has blessed me beyond imagination, but the most painful pain I live with is that my mother who drew me close to mother Mary is no longer here with me to witness the greatness from Ave Maria. Keep resting in peace, Mom.

I’m going back to being a traditional Catholic. I have been astray for so long. I have failed by not teaching my kids. I am going back to refortifying myself and my family. These bad people want me down so badly. Just because my mom is no more to always wake me up to the morning mass to commit my days, I’m going back to my sword”.