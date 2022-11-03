The Nigeria Opposition Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has hailed former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo for successfully negotiating a cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayans.

In a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere described the former president as a reformer, visionary, and defender of democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

CUPP noted that Chief Obasanjo, has over the years undertaken several successful peace missions as a respected UN and African Union envoy.

The opposition parties recalled how the Former President peacefully handed over power in 2007 after serving two good terms as Nigeria’s President.

They also recalled how President Obasanjo ended his tenure with a tour of Sierra Leone and Liberia, where he played a leading role in bringing peace,

CUPP also noted his regime’s peace efforts in Sao Tome and Principe and the Republic of Togo.

CUPP added that these successes were aided by his strong personality and commitment to multilateralism.

The statement reads, “The former Nigerian President who is currently the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa achieved this feat following concerted negotiations he led, which saw the warring groups agree to peaceful resolution of whatever their issues might be.

“It is no surprise as Chief Obasanjo has always been a peace maker. At different fora he had enjoined Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as a way to resolve the nation’s myriad of challenges. President Obasanjo’s interventions in these countries were influenced by realist considerations and these interventions yielded the much anticipated go dividends.

“In 2018, President Olusegun Obasanjo through his mediation skills ensured smooth political transition in Liberia. His intervention made it Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically-elected leader to another in 70 years.

“We at the opposition coalition congratulate him, may God continue to keep him alive and in good health for more good interventions for Africa and the world.”