The 31-year-old Mohammed Umar who has embarked on a solidarity walk for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 poll, said he would sacrifice more for Tinubu’s victory.

Umar on October 24, 2022, began a 425-kilometre walk from Gombe to Abuja, to draw support for Tinubu.

A member of TinKas Tinubu/Shettima Support Group, Umar told newsmen shortly before starting his walk in Gombe, that he has no regret galvanising support for Tinubu and Shettima.

Speaking to our correspondent yesterday on telephone, Umar stated that nothing would make him happier than to see Tinubu become president of Nigeria in 2023.

He said has arrived in Kaduna State adding that for the past eight days, he had been on the road where he had been meeting other people who strongly believe that Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the right formula to address the challenges of the country.

“I am still on the road, I am not tired even though I often get weak but after resting I get renewed for the journey.

“Anytime I get to any office of the APC in any location, I greet them and they commend me and that gives me more confidence to move,” the father of three said.

He added that people he had been meeting while on the journey had been kind to him, “some on finding out that Tinubu is the reason for my walk, give me money to buy food ranging from N350, N500 and so on.”

Umar who said he was in Fadan Karshe, Kaduna State as of press time, noted that the journey was demanding but rewarding because he had been getting more encouragement even from pastoralists along the road.

“I am not just trekking, I am also sensitising villagers and engaging those I meet on the way on why they should vote for Tinubu and people are listening and commending me.”

He stated that he met with some APC executives in Bauchi and Plateau States respectively as well as some party youth leaders, and “ I told them my reasons for embarking on the journey.”

Umar called on youths to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, adding that the ticket “holds the solution keys to the challenges of the country.”