Immediate past Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev Anthony Obinna has called on Igbos to check the rising numbers of violence in the Southeast states.

Obinna made the call during the funeral mass of Eze Pius Muforo, the traditional ruler of Aborshi Izombe Autonomous Community in the Oguta local government area of Imo State.

The fiery cleric warned that if not checkmate, the culture of violence with attendant killings and destruction of property would adversely affect development of Igbo people.

Obinna said he was personally pained over the turn of events in Izombe, even as he described the community as very strategic in Igbo land.

“Izombe is very important place in Igbo land. I started hearing the name of the community because of so many good things here before I was ordained priest and Bishop. Before I was not hearing bad news in Izombe, but today a lot of negative news are coming out here and I urge you to be more wise”, he said.

Obinna told the people to stop killings of fellow Igbo brothers in the name of agitation for Biafra.

Further, he said, “We would like to have Biafra, but it is not with a catapult that we will use to get it. Let there be love and unity among Igbo people.

“The 2023 election is very close, my advice is for our people to come together and support good candidates because that is how we can move forward.”

Archbishop Obinna appealed to the Izombe people to sheath the sword and embrace unity, and volunteered to help broker lasting peace and resolution of the ongoing crisis in the area.

Izombe had within two years witnessed more than six incidents of invasion by armed men which resulted in the burning of several buildings and deaths.

Fr. Ernest Muforo, son of the late traditional ruler, who spoke on behalf of the family, said he was very grateful to the people who attended the burial.