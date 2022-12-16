Federal government has expressed deep sorrow following the passing away of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Rasaq Seriki in the early hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Madrid, Spain after a brief illness.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, said that Seriki until his death had concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Spain, where he contributed immensely to strengthen Nigeria’s relations with Spain.

According to the statement, he was an astute politician and a seasoned administrator, who served the country in various capacities.

The Lagos politician was aged 63. His family had earlier announced his death in a notice signed by his children on Thursday. The notice said that he died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of the day.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much-loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain,” the notice said.

Born on November 30, 1959, he was a politician, teacher, businessman, and public administrator. He previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence.