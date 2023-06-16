Customs Destroys N12.89bn Tramadol, Codeine Syrup, Others In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service(NSC), on Thursday, destroyed 96 containers loaded with illicit, fake and expired drugs worth over N12.89 billion.

The destruction was monitored by officers of the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC); National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Directorate of State Service (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the drugs destroyed are: Tramadol tablets; Codeine cough syrup; Diclofenac tablets and injections; Pramo sex; Yagra tablets; Black cobra tablets; Sildenafil citrate tablets; Chakapain extra tablets and Mebendazole tablets.

Others are: Royal chest lung tablets; Dr. Ibramol tablets;Omeprazole capsule; Cotrimoxazole tablets; Diavita loperamide capsules; Diarrhea stop and Chlorpheniramine malfate capsules.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the sidelines of the destruction of the contrabands in Lagos, the assistant comptroller general of Customs, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Adonye Dappa-Williams, said most of the seized drugs are prohibited, expired and failed to meet the statutory import guidelines.