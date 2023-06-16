Institute Urges FG To Declare State Of Emergency On Treasury Mgt

Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on treasury management in order to drive President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda.

Mr Olumide Adedoyin, the Registrar, CITM said this at a professional training programme titled ” Treasury Strategies for Security and Optimisation”, in Abuja.

He said the emergency declaration must emphasise the urgency and commitment to address the existing challenges.

This, according to him, would further provide a strong mandate for implementing necessary reforms.

He added that the president should also