The Federation Operation Units (FOU) Zone ‘B’ of the Nigerian Customs Service said, at various intervals and locations within the Zone it has intercepted a total of 161 seizures of various contraband goods including 72 Packs of Indian hemp with the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N351.5 million.

Addressing a press conference in their headquarters in Kaduna, the Comptroller of the FOU Albashir Hamisu said other items siezed includw 2114x50Kg Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice, 126 Bales & Sacks of Foreign Second Hand Clothings, 72 Sacks of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana)65 x 25Kg Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice, 818 Cartons of Foreign Spaghetti, Macaroni & Couscous, 8 Units of means of conveyance (Vehicles) and 102 Cartons of Foreign Carotone Body Cream.

Others are 102 Cartons of Foreign Eva Soap, 69 x 5Litres of Foreign Vegetable Oil, 30 x 25Litres of Foreign Vegetable Oil, 4 Sacks of Foreign Second Hand Shoes, 3 Sacks of Foreign Tomato Paste, 13 Sacks of Foreign Hides and Skin (Ponmo) and 113 Bundles of Foreign Textiles.

The rest siezures are 10 Cartons of Foreign Flavoured Chewing Gum, 7 x 25Kg Bags of Foreign Flour, 55 Pieces of Foreign Used Tyres. 438 x 25litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 87 x 50Kg Bags of Foreign Fertilizer (N.P.K 15-15-15).

According to the comptroller, the spectacular Seizure of 72 Sacks of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) brought to the fore another tricks by smugglers and means of concealment in which the smuggler concealed the Marijuana inside sacks of Cassava Flour (popularly known as Garri), adding that the Operatives of the Unit with the aid of informant intercepted the Marijuana along Sokoto-Zamfara axis and brought it to the Office.

The Marijuana was handed over to the Commandant National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command in the spirit of Inter-agency collaboration for further investigation.

“It is worthy of note to mention that the Unit has made a significant impact in suppressing smuggling within the Zone; it is on record that the Unit made a total of 949 interceptions/seizures at different locations in the Zone from 1 January to 20 December 2022 with combined DPV of N2.34 billion in contrast to the seizures made in the Year 2021 with DPV of N1.3 billion only.

“Some of the factors that led to our successes in our anti-smuggling operations in the Year 2022 could be attributed to the following; Motivation and support from the NCS Management in terms of Logistics, capacity building and welfare to boost the morale of Officers/Men of the Unit. Intensive patrol, doggedness and Commitment of Officers/Men of the Unit as a result of effective performance management.

“Effective use of Intelligence, information gathering and surveillance operations in the Zone.Inter-Agency Collaboration/sharing of intelligence by sister agencies.

Continued Stakeholders’ engagement especially the traditional rulers as well as other Sister agencies within the Zone”.

Meanwhile, he said three suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures and released on administrative bail, stressing that the Command under his watch will continue to arrest anyone indulging in smuggling activities within the Zone.

“As the Comptroller of the Unit, I would continue to operate an open door policy, give a sense of belonging to all Officers/Men and other critical stakeholders as well as instill discipline, for us to better fulfill the Unit’s mandate.

"Let me warned the smugglers that want to take advantage of the Yuletide season to stay clear of the Zone, I want them to know that our operatives are on red alert and vigilant to tame smuggling activities during the festive period with a view of arresting and prosecuting them.13. It is my humble advice to smugglers to turn a new leaf and embrace the Federal Government agricultural policy and massive investment in Local rice production, so that they can create employment and boost the food security in the Country".

