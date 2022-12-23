Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has said, it will continue to support and encourage indigenous talent to deepen innovation in arts, business prowess and tech economy with over 32 million seed funding.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is set to hold a one-of-a-kind event, tagged “FUZE Festival.”

According to Stanbic IBTC, “The Fuze festival will provide seed funding to explore local talents to leverage opportunities in creativity, arts, music, fashion and tech noting that this will create more grounds to build conversation with professional bodies amongst young creatives in the country.”

The micro pension manager explained that this will further boost corporate social Investment in tech economy, improve business climate and grow local talent to elevate potential and plug back leakages of wasted talents in the country.

Stanbic believes the 32 million seed funding will go a long way in driving CSR initiative amongst various stakeholders and institutions in the country adding that this will build trust and gain traction for industry to participate

Speaking earlier, executive director investment, Stanbic IBTC pension managers, Dare Otitoju, hinted that, the Fuze festival will equip and empower people out of poverty and position them for job creation.

Otitoju said the micro pension managers will onboard the informal sector with sponsorships and talent discovery to expand the frontiers of the economy, adding that, the banks are becoming scared of the big techs and emerging tech economy, such that, they are creating models to bridge the gaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the talent hunt will be announced during the festival, and they will receive industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding to support their careers in the creative industry.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said the organisation remains committed to promoting youth development and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers celebrates indigenous talents and helps them explore their creativity and business prowess.

“The FUZE Festival presents a unique opportunity to reward and support young talented Nigerians from across the country through the talent hunt, while also providing enhancement opportunities for businesses who would be given free stalls to exhibit their wares and produce at the event.”

This is even as the executive director, business development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo expressed excitement at the opportunities, fun and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians. She enjoined everyone to attend the event as they will be greatly inspired and entertained.

Nike said: “the FUZE Festival is open to everyone so please download the Stanbic Event App on either the Google Play or iOS store to RSVP for the event, and we’ll see you at FUZE.”

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has said it will continue to support and encourage talent, creativity and innovation, and create platforms for Nigerians to engage and share exciting experiences.