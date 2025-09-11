Barely 24 hours after assuming office as Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba said the Command achieved a collection of ₦20,156,077,098.56 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The achievement was against the backdrop of the Customs Area Controller’s determination to build on the success of his predecessor, ACG Babatunde Olomu.

The latest record-breaking collection now stands as the highest daily revenue of any Command in the Nigeria Customs Service, using the Unified Customs Management System, also known as B’Odogwu

This record has not only broken the existing N18billion achieved by the Command, but also confirmed the new CAC’s resolve to meet and surpass the revenue target set for the Command in his maiden address on Monday.

Shortly after taking over, Comptroller Oshoba met with senior officers of the Command where he commended them for the great feats achieved in the past with a directive urging them to increase their tempo of productivity.

He reminded them that outstanding results were the real proof of hard work, dedication and uncompromising disposition to duty and expressed belief that they could surpass their performance prior to his arrival.

On the recent N20.1bn collection in a day, Comptroller Oshoba noted this as only the beginning of greater exploits, saying it did not yet call for celebration as he foresees greater achievements ahead for the Command.

Oshoba described B’Odogwu as a necessity in the build-up to a more modern and efficient customs administration in Nigeria with potential to strengthen the country’s position as Africa’s largest economy noted for trade facilitation.

“I commend my team and stakeholders for this great milestone of ₦20.1bn collection in one day, just 24 hours after I resumed here. It’s not the time to clap yet, because clapping means removing your two hands from work to celebrate.

“Let’s leave the celebration and applause for days ahead when we shall have future achievements of surpassing targets, curbing any attempted smuggling or concealment and treating trade with productive speed without compromising our integrity. I believe in action, which speaks louder than words,” he said.

He reminded that, “We are all part of history as our collective efforts are resonating positively on the Nigerian economy.

“I urge my officers to keep the great work going and for the stakeholders, they should stay on the path of compliance,” Comptroller Oshoba said.