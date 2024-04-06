The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Saturday, disclosed that it collected N489.6billion from import between January 1st to March 31st, 2024.

In a press statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Usman Abubakar, the revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was over 100 per cent higher than N212.5 billion what was collected same period of 2023 by the Command.

Abubakar, however, stated that the Command’s Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, commended the officers and port stakeholders for their cooperation for attaining the feat and called for sustained compliance by government and private sector stakeholders.

The Command’s image maker stated that the Controller reminded the officers that the Apapa Command is playing a critical role towards the realisation of the N5.7 trillion annual target of the Customs in 2024, and as such, all hands should be on deck to achieve it.

According to him, the almost N2 trillion target the Command is expected to collect in 2024 is attainable by diligently abiding by the service books of instructions like the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, government import/export prohibition lists, Common External Tariff and Federal Government approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

While thanking the officers for their punctuality, diligence, and non compromise in the discharge of their responsibilities, Jaiyeoba reminded them of the confidence vested in them by the Customs’ boss, CGC Bashir Adeniyi and management of the Service.

The CAC reminded the officers that the present customs management has created room for multiple benefits for those who operate in compliance with the rules.

He described the Command’s first quarter collection as a bold step towards the realisation of the target and reminded all port users about the importance of compliance, which, according to him, comes with multiple benefits.

Jaiyeoba said, “I want to urge all stakeholders in Apapa Port to keep supporting us in achieving an efficient system where everyone plays by the rules to achieve smoother, seamless, and faster import/export cargo clearance

“Making honest declaration puts the declarant at a vantage position to have a credible reputation and enjoy the benefits that come with earned integrity such as fast track and possible migration to the authorised economic operator(AEO)

“Such attitude of compliance saves time and money as examination officers would find the cargo less cumbersome to process and other units of the service including sister government organisations would not need to flag such cargo for seizure or arrest of the importers/exporters. The cargo gets cleared on time, and payments for penalties after demand notices are not necessary as no DN is issued on compliant import/export.

“I will continue my weekly engagement of stakeholders at various levels to sustain the tempo of our achievements and consolidate on the gains from regular enlightenment of every member of the port community.

“As we step into the second quarter to end the first half of 2024, I am convinced we will do better in revenue collection, facilitate more trade through our port and prevent smuggling under any guise,” the Jaiyeoba said.