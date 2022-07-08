In continuation of the sustained effort by the Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, the unit has recorded 105 seizures worth N236,834,525.53 effective from 26th April, to 29th June 2022 at various locations within the Zone.

Comptroller Albashir Hamisu in charge of the Unit disclosed this to newsmen during a news conference in Kaduna during which the Journalists were shown round the siezed goods.

The seized items include 882 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 100kg, 50kg, and 25kg size bags, 34 of which were ingeniously concealed in 17 bags of 100kg local beans and 38 in 18 bags of 100kg local maize, 11 units of vehicles and 124 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products.

Other items include 273 gallons of 30litres premium motor spirit (PMS), 177 bales of foreign second-hand clothing, 282 cartons of foreign Spaghetti and Macaroni, 73 pieces of foreign used tyres and 52 bundles of foreign new textiles.

The rest are 22 bags of 25kg foreign milk powder, 11 units of vehicles compromising of 6 units of used vehicles and 5 means of conveyance, 6 sacks of foreign used bags, 6 cartons of foreign milky creamer, 3 and half sacks of foreign used shoes, 40 pieces of tin foreign condensed milk and 1 mysack of foreign new bedsheets.

The Comptroller also received commendation from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kaduna State Chapter as an appreciation for the Comptroller’s show of sportsmanship through the State Chairman Isaiah Benjamin and Secretary Jacob Onjewu Dickson.

Comptroller Hamisu attributed the success of the unit to the improved capacity as a result of logistics and support received from customs headquarter, inter-agency collaboration and sharing of intelligence among sister agencies as well as information received from patriotic Nigerians.

He decried the persistence of smugglers in sabotaging government efforts through encouraging local industries, while stressing that customs will not leave any stone unturned at check mating the activities of all forms of smuggling.

“ Our operations bare intelligent driven and information gotten are treated with utmost confidentiality because together we can salvage this country by protecting our local industries.

“ So, I urge those involve in this economic sabotage to desist and engage in profitable businesses because this is wasted investment, we will continue to pursue them until we get them to ensure that we reduce all forms of smuggling to the nearest minimum” he said.