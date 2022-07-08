In a bid to achieve inclusivity and diversity in the PR industry, the sixth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit will hamper on ensuring more women take up leadership positions in the industry.

In a release by ID Africa, it said: “Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, lead PR and communications adviser at ID Africa, will speak at the sixth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit scheduled to hold on July 8 and 9, 2022, in Accra, Ghana.

“The two-day summit themed ‘PR Women as Change Agents in the Competitive Corporate World’ will have some of the continent’s top PR professionals from Ghana, Nigeria and Benin, as well as communications experts from the UK.”

This edition will be a hybrid event, as Akintunde-Johnson will be speaking alongside Ronke Lawal, founder, Ariatu PR; and Adisa Amanor, director, Abjel Communications, on the first virtual panel titled ‘Using Social Currency to Build a Network’.

The Women in PR Ghana Summit, an annual flagship event that attracts more than 1,000 professionals and students, brings together women working in and studying public relations and communications with the primary goal of empowering, educating, and mentoring PR professionals.

Akintunde-Johnson said: “In the 2020 edition of the Nigeria PR Report we found out that for instance, the Nigerian PR industry remains male-dominated with women making up a low 26 per cent of the industry.

“How do we ensure that we not only close that gap but ensure that more women take up more leadership positions in the industry, and are able to build a strong global network while doing so?

“I believe that platforms like the Women in PR Ghana Summit are important for driving these critical conversations, and are also necessary for the development of young PR women in the region. I look forward to speaking with, and learning from my fellow practitioners who are at the frontline of this industry across Africa.”

Founder of Women in PR Ghana, Faith Ocloo, shared her thoughts on this year’s summit, saying, “We are looking at how PR women can lead in advocating for change in various organisations through advocacy and developing projects and campaigns that will make us competitive.

“Our speakers were carefully selected as they play integral roles in canvassing for change in their areas of influence. All the activities for this year’s event have been curated to spur further change for women in public relations across Ghana and the rest of the continent.”