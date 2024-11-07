The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday announced the interception of 16 containers containing illicit drugs and fake pharmaceuticals imported into the country from the United Kingdom, India and Canada.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi, also told journalists that the Command generated N1.04trillion from Customs Duty between January and November 6, 2024.

Compt. Nnadi who put the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the intercepted containers at over N4 billion, said the containers were intercepted between May to October, 2024.

Nnadi listed the illicit products as codeine based products such as Tapentadol & Carisoprodol; Benzhexol tablets; Cannabis Indica and Diclofenac Sodium tablets.

According to Nnadi, Barcadin, Diclofenac Tablets, Benzhexol, CSP with Codeine were imported from India while Biomal Artesunate injection and Cannabis Indica were imported from the United Kingdom and Canada respectively.

“Today, we are unveiling 16 significant seizures of illicit substances, unregistered pharmaceutical products and other items seized by the Command. 16 containers were discharged from May 17 to October 23, 2024.

The drugs imported are numerous shipments of cough syrups with codeine; Barcadin with Codeine, Broncleer with Codeine, and DSP with Codeine for throat and chesty cough (100ml, 200 bottles per carton); 420 cartons of Royal 225 Tapentadol HVCL 125mg and Carisoprodol BP 100mg.

“200 cartons of 5mg Benzhexol Tablets (Brand: Trodal); Cannabis Indica: 77 packets (38.5kg), 532 packets (265.025kg), and 75 packets (37.5kg); Diclofenac Sodium Tablets: Really Extra brand (50mg, 100 packs per carton).

“Other goods seized by the command are Ceiling fans, Deluxe Chilli Cutters, stainless steel blenders, Biomal Artesunate Injection,” Nnadi disclosed.

He, however, revealed Hapag Lloyd shipping companies as the shipping line used to import the illicit substances into the country.

Compt. Nnadi also stated that the command had handed over 341.025 kg of cannabis indica worth N682.05 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“These containers were inspected by multiple enforcement agencies including Customs, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Consequently, we are handing over a total of 13 Containers of Unregistered pharmaceutical products to NAFDAC.

“Recall that on October 2, 2024, the Tincan Island Port Command officially handed over 684 packets of Cannabis Indica, weighing a total of 341.025 kg, with an estimated street value of N682.05million.

“These narcotics were discovered in three 40ft containers Nos: MSMU 518030/2, MSMU 602957/0, and FSCU 927461/3), as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen interagency collaboration and coordination.

“The Command in particular and the Service in general will deploy all necessary resources and strategies at our disposal and in collaboration with local and foreign partner security and regulatory agencies to check the menace of illegal importation of unregistered pharmaceutical products into the country. We are more than committed to deliver on this mandate,” he said.

As the yuletide season draws nearer, the Customs Area Controller reassured all stakeholders that there are no delays in the cargo delivery. “Similarly, we are also using this opportunity to inform those who will dare our resolve, that we are ready to enforce the requirements of our law.”

Speaking on the over N1.04trillion revenue generated by the command, Nnadi, said it’s the first time the Command crossed the N1trillion revenue benchmark.

“We are glad to announce that the Command as at today the 7th November 2024, generated the sum of N1.04trillion. The Command wishes to celebrate this milestone of collecting over One Trillion Naira as Customs duty being the first time this has been achieved in its history,” the excited Area Controller stated.